Tay Ninh border guard pay New Year visit to Cambodia's armed forces The Border Guard Command of southern Tay Ninh province has visited armed forces in Cambodia's Tbong Khmun, Srey Veng, Svay Rieng provinces on the occasion of Chol Chnam Thmay – Khmer people's traditional new year festival.

Embassy in France commemorates death anniversary of Hung Kings The Embassy of Vietnam in France on April 8 hosted a ceremony to pay tribute to Hung Kings - the legendary founders of the country.

Full of happiness when Hanoi opens preschools A decision of the Hanoi People's Committee to allow the reopening of pre-schools from April 13 has received consensus from a majority of parents and teachers.

Netherlands supports Mekong Delta's sustainable development A business forum was held in Can Tho city on April 8, offering chances for Vietnamese and Dutch firms to meet and share innovation solutions and the Netherlands' experience in water, agriculture and logistics for sustainable development of the Mekong Delta.