Kenny G is an American composer, producer, and saxophone legend with hundreds of instrumental music pieces. He has sold over 75 million records worldwide and became one of the best-selling artists of all time. He was a very familiar name for the Vietnamese audience during the 1990s.

“Good Morning Vietnam”, which was initiated by the Nhan Dan (People) Newspaper and IB Group Vietnam, is expected to be an annual event that not only brings the world's top music to Vietnam but also utilises all proceeds for charitable activities run by the newspaper.

The "Kenny G live in Vietnam," the opening program, is set to last for over two hours at the National Convention Centre in Nam Tu Liem district, with the Grammy Awards winner and his accompanying band performing all famous compositions throughout his career, such as "Going Home," "Havana," "Romeo & Juliet," and "My Heart Will Go On."/.

VNA