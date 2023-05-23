Politics ☀️ Morning digest May 23 The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics First working day of 15th National Assembly’s fifth session The 15th National Assembly (NA)’s fifth session entered its first working day in Hanoi on May 22 under the chair of NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue.

