Chairman of the National Assembly Vuong Dinh Hue and candidates for the 15th National Assembly met with voters from May 9-11.

During the meeting, the legislative leader also emphasised the importance of preventive medicine in the people's health care.

He added in the coming time, the Government will focus on measures to increase the effectiveness of solutions and policies the State have applied to support businesses and people to overcome difficulties caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

He took the occasion to suggest the municipal authorities make recommendations and proposals to the Government and the Prime Minister to outline specific policies and mechanisms for the city.

Local voters highly evaluated candidates' qualifications and agreed with their action plans, showing their hope that if elected they will well perform the role and responsibility of people-elected deputies as well as their commitments./.

VNA