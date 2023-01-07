Politics NA Chairman attends public security guard force sports festival National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue on January 6 attended the opening ceremony of the 34th traditional sports festival of the People's Public Security Guard Force organised by the Ministry of Public Security’s Guard High Command.

Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on January 6 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Cambodian Army’s Guard High Command pays pre-Tet visit to Bac Lieu A delegation of the Royal Cambodian Army’s Guard High Command visited the Mekong Delta province of Bac Lieu on January 6 on the occasion of Vietnam's traditional Lunar New Year (Tet).

Politics Prime Minister hosts outgoing Cambodian Ambassador Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh received outgoing Cambodian Ambassador Chay Navuth in Hanoi on January 6.