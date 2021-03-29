Politics Infographic Major contents of 14th National Assembly's 11th session The 11th sitting, also the last meeting of the 14th National Assembly, kicked off in Hanoi on March 24 morning. The deputies are scheduled to gather at plenary sessions for 12 days, scheduled to end on April 8.

Politics Prime Minister suggests Hanoi develop satellite cities Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc suggested Hanoi should pay more attention to developing satellite cities and expand the capital to both the north and the west, while continuing to build a green and clean city, during a working session on March 28 with key officials of the capital city.

Politics Official urges building action plans to implement 13th Party Congress’s Resolution Head of the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Popularisation and Education Nguyen Trong Nghia asked Party committees of provinces, centrally-run cities, centrally-run Party committees and Party organisations to continue to organize conferences to popularize the documents of the 13th National Party Congress to all officials and Party members.

Politics New perceptions, mindset about Vietnam’s national defence The new perceptions and mindset about Vietnam’s national defence were presented by Sen. Lt. Gen. Phan Van Giang, member of Politburo, Chief of the General Staff of the Vietnam People’s Army, and Deputy Minister of National Defence, at a teleconference on March 28.