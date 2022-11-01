Legislators continue discussing draft laws
At the event (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Legislators had a plenary discussion on the draft revised law on money laundering fight in the morning of November 1 - the 10th working day of the 15th NA’s ongoing 4th session in Hanoi.
Majority of the deputies agreed on the need to revise the law, and proposed adding regulations on the responsibility of the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment in the fight against money laundering.
Earlier, they heard a proposal report on the draft revised Land Law presented by Deputy Prime Minister Le Van Thanh, and a verification report presented by Chairman of the NA’s Committee on Economic Affairs Vu Hong Thanh.
Concluding the discussion, Governor of the State Bank of Vietnam Nguyen Thi Hong clarified some issues raised by deputies.
In the afternoon, deputies discussed in group the draft revised law on cooperatives and a bill on civil defence.
On November 2, the national assembly will discuss in group the draft revised laws on Protection of Consumer Rights, and Electronic Transactions, and listen to reports on the draft revised price law. They will then have a plenary discussion on the draft resolution on NA session regulations (amended)./.