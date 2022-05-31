Legislators debate adjustments, supplements to Law on Intellectual Property
Hanoi (VNA) – Legislators on May 31 debated the draft Law on amendments and supplements to a number of articles of the Law on Intellectual Property as part of the ongoing third session of the 15th National Assembly.
According to member of the NA Standing Committee and Chairman of the NA Law Committee Hoang Thanh Tung, the Government proposed the adjustments to Clause 2 of Article 7 of the Law on Intellectual Property regarding the implementation of intellectual property rights on the National Flag, National Emblem and National Anthem.
Under the proposal, the dissemination and use of the National Flag, National Emblem and National Anthem must be in accordance with the law. Organisations and individuals exercising intellectual property rights related to the National Flag, National Emblem and National Anthem must not prevent or obstruct the dissemination and use of the National Flag, National Emblem and National Anthem.
Tung said that the NA Standing Committee found that regulations related to the National Flag, National Emblem and National Anthem have been stipulated in Article 13 of the 2013 Constitution.
Chairman of the NA Law Committee Hoang Thanh Tung (Photo: VNA)Amid the current period when Vietnam is integrating deeper into the world with more regular external affairs and international cooperation activities, the NA Standing Committee recommended that Clause 2 of Article 7 of the Law on Intellectual Property should be change as "The exercise of intellectual property rights must not infringe upon the interests of the State, the public interests, the legitimate rights and interests of organisations and individuals as well as other relevant legal regulations. Organisations and individuals exercising intellectual property rights related to the National Flag, National Emblem and National Anthem of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam must not prevent or obstruct the dissemination and use of the National Flag, National Emblem, National Anthem,” said Tung.
Meanwhile, regarding the security control over inventions before filing an application for copyright registration abroad, the NA Standing Committee suggested that the bill clarify the principle and scale of security control over the inventions and assign the Government to make details on this issue. The processing of registration applications for confidential inventions should be carried out in accordance with the Government's regulations, Tung added.
NA deputies also discussed a number of other contents of the bill, including the restrictions of the rights of intellectual protection certificate holders of plant varieties, and legal responsibility for copyright and related rights for enterprises providing intermediary services./.