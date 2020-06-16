At the meeting (Photo: VNA)



Hanoi (VNA) – The 14th National Assembly continued its eighth working day of the second stage of the ongoing ninth session in Hanoi on June 16 under the chair of NA Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan.



In the morning plenary sitting presided over by NA Vice Chairman Phung Quoc Hien, lawmakers discussed a draft resolution on corporate tax reduction for businesses, cooperatives, non-productive units and other organisations.



Minister of Finance Dinh Tien Dung later explained several issues of deputies’ concern.



Also in the morning, the deputies debated in groups the draft Law on Vietnam Border Guard.



In the afternoon, they voted on the amended Youth Law and the Law on Mediation, Dialogue at Court with 91.3 percent and 90.27 percent approval votes, respectively.



Later, the lawmakers looked into the draft revised Law on Residence.



Minister of Public Security To Lam presented a report gathering opinions of deputies.



On June 17, the NA is scheduled to ratify the amended Law on Enterprises, the Law on amendments and supplements to several articles of the Law on Disaster Prevention and Control and Law on Dykes, the revised Investment Law and the Law on amendments and supplements to several articles of the Law on Construction, and discuss other bills./.