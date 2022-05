NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue said the annual growth target of 6.5-7 percent until 2025 remains a big challenge.(Photo: VNA)

Only over 70 percent of public investment and 32.85 percent of official development assistance (ODA) was disbursed last year. Notably, the economic recovery and development programme worth some 340 trillion VND (14.65 billion USD) has not yet been implemented, while it will become invalid after 2023.He emphasised the need to figure out reasons behind the outstanding problems in the disbursement work during economic recovery and development, especially in health care and education.Many deputies voiced the view that consistent policies on economic reopening are needed in order not to miss out on opportunities, along with more breakthrough measures to recover strongly. /.