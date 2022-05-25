Politics NA discusses amended draft laws on medical check-up and treatment Continuing the working agenda of the 15th National Assembly (NA)’s third session, deputies on May 25 morning discussed in groups the supplementary assessment of the implementation of the socio-economic development plans and the state budget in 2021 and in the first months of 2022, the 2020 State budget balance, and the practice of thrift and wastefulness prevention in 2021.

Politics Vietnamese ambassador presents credential letter to Irish President Vietnamese Ambassador to the United Kingdom and Ireland Nguyen Hoang Long presented his letter of credentials to Irish President Michael Daniel Higgins on May 24.

Politics Deputy PM Le Minh Khai active at WEF Davos 2022 Deputy Prime Minister Le Minh Khai on May 23-24 joined various activities within the framework of the 52nd World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland.

Politics Foreign Minister holds phone talks with EC, Hungarian officials Vietnam always attaches importance to and wants to deepen its relations with the European Union (EU) in the time ahead, Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son affirmed during his phone talks with Vice President of the European Commission (EC) and EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell on May 24.