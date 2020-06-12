Politics Lawmakers to continue mulling over personnel matters Legislators will continue discussing personnel issues at the ongoing 14th National Assembly’s ninth session on June 12.

Politics Vietnam calls for protecting people, addressing challenges in Mali Vietnam called for protecting people, especially women and children, as well as absolutely addressing issues in Mali, which is crucial to cope with challenges in the Sahel, while joining a video conference of the United Nations Security Council on June 11.

Politics Legislators debate personnel issues on June 11 Legislators gathered at the National Assembly House on June 11 to continue the ninth session of the 14th legislature, with NA Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan chairing the meeting.

Politics Vietnam, EU to further strengthen defence cooperation Deputy Minister of National Defence Sen. Lt. Gen. Nguyen Chi Vinh and Chairman of the EU Military Committee Gen. Claudio Graziano looked into Vietnam-EU defence cooperation during their teleconferenced talks on June 11.