Legislators discuss draft laws on promulgation of legal documents, youths
Deputies at the ongoing eighth session of the 14th National Assembly (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – Legislators will deliberate a draft law amending and supplementing some articles of the Law on Promulgation of Legal Documents during the ongoing eighth session of the 14th National Assembly in Hanoi on November 21 morning.
They will look into some contents, including the responsibility of relevant agencies in conducting the reception of opinions and adjustment of the draft law, and supplementation of joint resolution document forms between the National Assembly Standing Committee, the Government and the Presidium of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee.
During the plenary session in the afternoon, the lawmakers will vote to pass a Law on Libraries, and discuss a draft revised Law on Youths, which includes six chapters and 62 articles, up 26 articles compared to the 2005 version./.