Politics Vietnam requests China to withdraw vessels from its waters Vietnam demands that China withdraw its research vessel Xiang Yang Hong 10, Coast Guard vessels, and fishing vessels from Vietnam's waters, Deputy Spokeswoman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Pham Thu Hang said at a press conference on May 25.

Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on May 25 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Vietnam ready for joint work to maintain global peace, stability: Minister The Vietnamese Ministry of Public Security is ready to share experience with law enforcement agencies and international organisations to achieve sustainable socio-economic development, contributing to maintaining stability and peace globally, regionally, and within each nation, said Minister Gen. To Lam.

Politics Socio-economic situation report to be scrutinised during NA session National Assembly (NA) deputies will, on May 25 morning, discuss in group a report on supplementary assessments on outcomes of the socio-economic development and State budget plans in 2022 and the implementation of such plans for the first months of this year, during its ongoing fifth plenary session.