Legislators discussed in group the implementation of the socioeconomic development plan and State budget in the first months of 2023, and thrift practice in 2022, on May 25 – the fourth day of the fifth session of the 15th National Assembly.Most of them shared the view that thanks to sound and timely policies adopted by the Party, the National Assembly and the Government in 2022, the national economy recovered impressively with a growth rate of up to 8.02%, the highest as compared with other members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and neighbouring China, and GDP per capita of 4,109 USD, up 393 USD from 2021.The lawmakers also noted their concern over decreases in Total Factor Productivity (TFP), Information and Communication Technology (ICT)’s asset contributions to national growth, and Environmental Performance Index (EPI).Many suggested the Government take stronger actions to remove bottlenecks in order to achieve socioeconomic targets set for this year, stressing that the growth rate should stand from 7.5% to 8% in the remaining quarters.Some held that given external difficulties, intrinsic force should be unleashed, and that growth engines can be found right at home.