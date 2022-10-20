Politics ASEAN, China wish to early adopt Code of Conduct in East Sea: spokesperson The joint working group of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and China held their 37th meeting on the implementation of the Declaration of Conduct of Parties in the East Sea (DOC) in Cambodia on October 1-3, according to Foreign Ministry spokesperson Le Thi Thu Hang.

Politics UN Secretary General’s Vietnam visit expected to intensify cooperation The visit to Vietnam by United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres from October 21 – 22 is expected to contribute to expanding and improving the efficiency of cooperation between the two sides.

Politics Central inspection commission metes out punishment on Party organisations, members The Inspection Commission of the Party Central Committee held its 21st session on October 18-19, meting out disciplinary measures on some Party organisations and Party members that have violated the Party’s regulations and the State’s law.

Politics Numerous opportunities for Vietnam, Australia to boost ties: Ambassador Australian newly-appointed Ambassador to Vietnam Andrew John Lech Goledznowski has given general assessments of the potential to further promote multifaceted relations between Vietnam and Australia, saying that there are many opportunities for the two countries to expand their relations in the future.