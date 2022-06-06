Politics Legislators pass resolution on NA supervision programme for 2023 The 15th National Assembly adopted a resolution on NA inspection activities for 2023 at its ongoing third session in Hanoi on June 6.

Politics President Nguyen Xuan Phuc praises communal public security force President Nguyen Xuan Phuc praised the contributions of the public security force of communes in safeguarding national security and protecting people's lives while attending an art programme held on June 5 night to honour 63 outstanding heads of public security in communes across the country.