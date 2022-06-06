Legislators look into expressway projects hinh anh 1At the third sitting of the 15th National Assembly (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – The investment plans of some expressway projects were debated at the third sitting of the 15th National Assembly on June 6.

The projects include Chau Doc-Can Tho-Soc Trang, Khanh Hoa-Buon Ma Thuot, and Bien Hoa-Vung Tau, all the first phase.

The deputies discussed in groups the investment plans of Belt Road No.4 in Hanoi and Belt Road. No. 3 in Ho Chi Minh City.

In the afternoon, they adopted a resolution on the legislature’s supervision programme for 2023, with 88.18 percent of approval votes.

The lawmakers then reviewed the implementation of Resolution No. 66/2013/QH13 and opined about the rollout of the next phase of Ho Chi Minh Road.

They are scheduled to engage in a question and answer session on June 7, which will be broadcast live on national television and radio channels, and the NA television channel./.
VNA