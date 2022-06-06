Legislators look into expressway projects
The investment plans of some expressway projects were debated at the third sitting of the 15th National Assembly on June 6.
The projects include Chau Doc-Can Tho-Soc Trang, Khanh Hoa-Buon Ma Thuot, and Bien Hoa-Vung Tau, all the first phase.
The deputies discussed in groups the investment plans of Belt Road No.4 in Hanoi and Belt Road. No. 3 in Ho Chi Minh City.
In the afternoon, they adopted a resolution on the legislature’s supervision programme for 2023, with 88.18 percent of approval votes.
The lawmakers then reviewed the implementation of Resolution No. 66/2013/QH13 and opined about the rollout of the next phase of Ho Chi Minh Road.
They are scheduled to engage in a question and answer session on June 7, which will be broadcast live on national television and radio channels, and the NA television channel./.