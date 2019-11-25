Politics Vietnamese ambassador to San Marino presents credentials Vietnamese Ambassador to Italy and the Republic of San Marino Nguyen Thi Bich Hue presented her Letter of Credentials to the Captains Regent of San Marino Luca Boschi and Mariella Mularoni to take up her new mission in the European country last weekend.

Politics Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc visits Busan port Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc is in Busan, the RoK for the ASEAN-RoK Commemorative Summit and Mekong-RoK Summit. He visited Busan port and met Busan Mayor Oh Keo-don on November 25.

Politics Vietnam-RoK relationship thriving in all spheres: ambassador The relationship between Vietnam and the Republic of Korea (RoK) has recorded strong development in all spheres since the two countries established diplomatic ties 27 years ago.