Legislators make decisions on three draft laws, personnel work
The 14th National Assembly (NA) had the 26th working day of its 8th session on November 25 with a focus on three draft laws and the personnel work.
Legislators cast their ballots to elect members of the NA Standing Committee on November 25 (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – The 14th National Assembly (NA) had the 26th working day of its 8th session on November 25 with a focus on three draft laws and the personnel work.
In the morning, the parliament looked into the draft law amending and supplementing some articles of the Law on Judicial Expertise. Legislators also discussed the candidates to add to the NA Standing Committee.
In the afternoon, Chairman of the NA’s Committee for Defence and Security Vo Trong Viet delivered a report explaining amendments to the draft law revising and supplementing some articles of the Law on Management and Use of Weapons, Explosives and Supporting Tools.
The NA adopted this bill with the support of 427 deputies, equivalent to 88.41 percent of those voting.
Later, Viet gave another report on amendments to the draft law revising and supplementing some articles of the Law on Entry, Exit, Transit and Residence of Foreigners in Vietnam.
The draft law was approved thanks to the support of 404 deputies, equivalent to 83.64 percent of those voting.
After that, NA Secretary General ad Chairman of the NA Office Nguyen Hanh Phuc presented a report on amendments to the draft law revising and supplementing some articles of the Law on Cadres and Civil Servants and the Law on Public Employees.
The parliament adopted this bill with the support of 426 deputies, or 88.2 percent of those voting.
Also in the afternoon, lawmakers cast secret ballots to elect members of the NA Standing Committee and new chairperson of the NA’s Committee for Legal Affairs. Hoang Thanh Tung was voted into the committee’s chairmanship. Then, the NA approved resolutions on the elections.
On November 26, deputies are set to scrutinise the draft Law on Mediation and Dialogue at Court in the morning. In the afternoon, they will vote on the draft Law on Military Reserve Force, the draft revised Law on Securities, the draft law revising and supplementing some articles of the Law on State Audit, along with several draft resolutions./.