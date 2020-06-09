

National Assembly (NA) deputies cast votes on a resolution on the legislature’s supervision programme for 2021 at the afternoon sitting of the ongoing ninth session in Hanoi on June 9. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - National Assembly (NA) deputies passed a resolution on the legislature’s supervision programme for 2021 at the afternoon sitting of the ongoing ninth session in Hanoi on June 9.



The resolution states that, in 2021, the NA will carry out supreme supervision of reports on the term of office of the State President, the NA Standing Committee, the NA Council for Ethnic Affairs, Committees of the NA, the Government, the Supreme People’s Court, the Supreme People’s Procuracy, and the State Audit at the 11th session of the 14th NA.



The legislature will mull over a Government report on thrift practice and combating wastefulness in 2020, and report its supervision results relating to the settlement of voters’ petitions to the 10th session of the 14th NA.



In its first session, the 15th NA will review a report on the results of the election of deputies to the 15th NA and People’s Councils at all levels for the 2021-2026 term; reports evaluating the implementation of socio-economic development and State budget plans in the first half of 2021, solutions for implementing socio-economic development and State budget plans in the second half of 2021; and the final balance of the State budget in 2019.



At the second session, the 15th NA will look at reports on the results of the implementation of socio-economic development plans in and State budget estimates in 2021 as well as socio-economic development plans, State budget estimates and budget allocation plans for 2022.



The NA will also review reports on anti-corruption efforts, crime prevention and fighting and legal violations, and the execution of judgments.



Presenting a report on the opinions of NA deputies on the draft resolution of the legislature’s supervision programme for 2021, NA Secretary General and Head of the NA Office Nguyen Hanh Phuc said several deputies proposed reviewing reports on evaluating the implementation of the socio-economic development plans in the 2016-2020 and 2021-2025 periods and the socio-economic development strategy in the 2021-2030 period.



They also proposed a review of reports on anti-corruption efforts and thrift practice and combating wastefulness in 2016-2020, he said./.