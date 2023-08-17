An overview of the National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee's 25th session. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Members of the National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee on August 17 discussed solutions to issues related to one-off withdrawal of social insurance benefits and policies to support labourers, during their ongoing 25th session.



Minister of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs Dao Ngoc Dung said that in order to minimise the claiming of one-off payout of social insurance benefits and ensure that labourers enjoy maximum long-term benefits when they retire, many adjustments have been included in the draft Social Insurance Law (revised), aiming to increase the insurance benefits and encourage employees to reserve the payment period to enjoy pension instead of receiving one-time social insurance.

Minister of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs Dao Ngoc Dung addresses the session. (Photo: VNA)

He said that the bill gives two options on the conditions to enjoy one-time social insurance payment.



In the first, employees who have paid social insurance premiums before the coming into force of the Social Insurance Law (revised) and left their job for 12 months will be eligible for one-off payout of social insurance benefits. Meanwhile, those who start paying social insurance premiums at the time when the law takes effect (July 1, 2025 as scheduled) will not be eligible for the policy, excepting for some special cases.



In the second, employees that are not subject to compulsory social insurance and do not pay social insurance premiums voluntarily within 12 months, and have paid the premiums for full 20 years will receive parts of their benefits, but no more than 50% of their total payment time. The rest will be reserved for them.



Chairwoman of the NA's Committee for Social Affairs Nguyen Thuy Anh stressed the need to design clear policies to ensure the long-term benefits for labourers, adding that it is necessary to add reasonable transitional provisions for these cases.



NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue said that it is crucial to carefully consider the options to choose the one which can help labourers deal with the immediate difficulties and enable them to continue to join social insurance at the same time, thus avoiding harm to the social welfare network.



Vice President of the Vietnam General Confederation of Labour (VGCL) Phan Van Anh said that enjoying one-off payout of social insurance benefits is the legitimate interest of employees. However, the increasing number of laboureres claiming this benefit is a worrisome situation, which not only directly affects the labourers but also harms the socio-economic and social welfare situation.



He analysed pros and cons of each option, stressing the need for a more systematic solution to support labourers in their difficult time such as providing soft loans, training and employment opportunities./.