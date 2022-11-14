Politics NZ Ambassador: PM Ardern’s visit important opportunity to build on NZ-Vietnam strategic partnership The visit by Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is an important opportunity to reaffirm and build on the strategic partnership between New Zealand and Vietnam, NZ Ambassador to Vietnam Tredene Dobson said in an interview granted to the Vietnam News Agency ahead of the visit.

Politics ☀️ Morning digest November 14 The following is a list of selected news summaries last weekend by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Vietnamese, German government leaders meet with press in Hanoi Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz met with the media after their talks in Hanoi on November 13 afternoon.

Politics PM welcomes, holds talks with German Chancellor German Chancellor Olaf Scholz arrived in Hanoi on November 13, beginning his two-day official visit to Vietnam at the invitation of Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh. On the same day, the German guest was welcomed by host leaders.