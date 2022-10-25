Legislators to continue discussing draft laws on October 25
Deputies to the 15th National Assembly (NA) are scheduled to debate the draft Law on E-Transactions (revised) and draft Inspection Law (revised) on October 25 during their ongoing fourth session.
An overview of the NA's fourth session (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Deputies to the 15th National Assembly (NA) are scheduled to debate the draft Law on E-Transactions (revised) and draft Inspection Law (revised) on October 25 during their ongoing fourth session.
Compared to the version discussed at the NA's third session, the draft revised Inspection Law to be debated this time has 111 adjusted articles out of the total 118. Consensus has been reached between the compiling and verification agencies.
Particularly, many opinions supported the maintaining and reinforcement of the inspection force in districts, which helps detect violations right from grassroots level.
In the afternoon, the deputies will listen to a proposal and a verification report on the draft Law on Protection of Consumer Rights (revised), and a report explaining and acquiring amendments to the draft Petroleum Law (revised).
After being adjusted, the draft revised Petroleum Law has 11 chapters and 69 articles, with six articles erased./.