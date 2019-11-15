Legislators to discuss four draft laws
The National Assembly (NA) will discuss four draft laws at the ongoing 8th sitting of the 14th NA on November 15.
The National Assembly (NA) will discuss four draft laws at the ongoing 8th sitting of the 14th NA on November 15.(Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – The National Assembly (NA) will discuss four draft laws at the ongoing 8th sitting of the 14th NA on November 15.
Lawmakers will listen to proposals and reports assessing the revised Law on Investment and revised Law on Enterprises, then discuss the bills in groups in the morning.
According to a report presented by the NA Law Committee at the 38th meeting of the NA Standing Committee, amendments to the investment law focus on principles to apply the investment law, relevant laws and international treaties, sectors banned from business investment, conditional business sectors, preferential treatment and support for investment, capital contribution, and procedures to grant and revoke investment licenses, among others.
The amendment aims to legalise the Party’s policy, ensure the comprehensiveness of the legal system while removing bottlenecks of the law enforcement. The move is expected to help improve the country’s business climate, reduce administrative procedures, better business governance, and protect benefits of shareholders, thus boosting the development of local enterprises and household businesses.
Meanwhile, rights of shareholders, voting preferred shares, issuance of stocks, and household businesses are the focus of the amendments to the Law on Enterprises.
Proposals and reports assessing the revise Law on Promulgation of Legal Documents will be delivered to the lawmakers in the afternoon. They will then discuss the amended contents, including mechanisms to ensure the Party’s leadership in building and issuing legal documents, and responsibilities and coordination of competent agencies in revision of law projects, decrees and resolutions.
After examination, the NA Law Committee suggested adding the establishment of a programme to build laws and decrees and a drafting committee of bills and decrees, and specific regulations to handle several cases arising from existing laws and decrees to meet the Government’s requirements, among others.
The amended Law on Youths will be also on the table in the afternoon session. The revised law aims to concretise the Party’s policies on youth affairs, as well as create a legal framework so that the youth can promote their contributions to the national protection and development.
The amended contents comprise rights and responsibilities of the youth, State’s policy for the youth, and responsibilities of state-owned agencies for the youth./.