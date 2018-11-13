A plenum of the 14th National Assembly's sixth session (Source: VNA)

– Legislators of the 14th National Assembly will discuss reports of performance of the heads of the Supreme People’s Court and Supreme People’s Procuracy, judgment enforcement and the prevention and control of criminals and corruption on November 13 during their ongoing sixth session.Prior to the discussion, Minister of Public Security To Lam will deliver a report on the prevention and control of criminals and law violation in 2018.Deputies will hear reports of performance presented by Prosecutor General of the Supreme People’s Procuracy Le Minh Tri, Chief Judge of the Supreme People’s Court Nguyen Hoa Binh and Justice Minister Le Thanh Long.They will be provided with a report verifying reports of the Chief Judge of the Supreme People’s Court and the Prosecutor General of the Supreme People’s Procuracy as well as that on the prevention and control of criminals and law violation as well as judgment enforcement in 2018.The deputies will also hear a report by Inspector General Le Minh Khai on corruption prevention and control in 2018, and another by Chairwoman of the NA Judicial Committee Le Thi Nga on verification of the work.As scheduled, the deputies will continue discussing the issues in the morning of November 14.-VNA