Politics ☀ Morning digest on June 2 The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Vietnam to use new passport form from July 1 The Ministry of Public Security will use a new passport form from July 1, 2022, reported the Vietnam Government Portal (VGP).

Politics Socio-economic issues, wastefulness prevention high on NA’s agenda on June 2 The National Assembly (NA) spent the 9th day of its third session in the 15th tenure on discussing socio-economic issues, the 2020 State budget balance, and wastefulness prevention in 2021.

Politics Lao State Inspection Authority delegation visit Hai Phong city A visiting delegation of the Lao State Inspection Authority made a working visit to the northern city of Hai Phong on June 2 to learn about the city’s socio-economic development, particularly inspection and anti-corruption work, as well as the settlement of complaints and petitions.