Politics Russia’s friendship order conferred on Vietnamese diplomat, military officials The Vietnamese Ambassador to Russia and four Vietnamese defence officials have been bestowed the Order of Friendship of Russia for their contributions to the Vietnam-Russia relations.

Politics Revised Law on Drug Prevention and Control adopted The 14th National Assembly approved the revised Law on Drug Prevention and Control during its 11th session on March 30 with a high number of votes.

Politics Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan relieved from chairmanship of NA, National Election Council The National Assembly (NA) approved a resolution on the relief of Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan from the chairmanship of the 14th NA and the National Election Council on March 30.

Politics Dismissal of NA Chair, NEC Chair submitted to NA session The National Assembly (NA) began the process of electing, relieving and approving high-ranking personnel of the State, the NA, and the Government on March 30 during its 11th session.