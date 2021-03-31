Legislators to elect Chairperson of NA, National Election Council
Lawmakers will elect the Chairperson of the National Assembly (NA) and the National Election Council (NEC) on March 31, as part of the 11th sitting of the 14th legislature.
Lawmakers will elect the Chairperson of the National Assembly (NA) and the National Election Council (NEC) on March 31. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) –
In the morning, the NA Standing Committee will present a report on the outcomes of group discussions, and NA deputies’ opinions on the candidate for the posts. The deputies will then debate and vote to approve the candidate list.
The Chairperson of the NA and the NEC will be elected by the legislators through secret ballots.
After the Vote Counting Board announces the result, the NA will discuss and vote on a resolution on the election of the Chairperson of the NA and NEC.
The new Chairperson of the NA is expected to take the oath later on the day.
Also during the sitting, the NA Standing Committee will present proposals on relieving certain NA Vice Chairpersons and the legislators will hold group discussions on this issue.
The legislature will cast secret ballots to relieve several NA Vice Chairpersons.
Following the release of the voting results, the deputies are scheduled to debate and vote on a resolution on relieving these NA Vice Chairpersons.
Later on the day, the NA Standing Committee will present a list of candidates for the positions, and the legislators will discuss in groups the candidates./.