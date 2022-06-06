Legislators to mull over road projects, supervision programme on June 6
The 15th National Assembly on June 6 is planned to hear reports on investment policy regarding a series of road projects at its ongoing third session in June 6 morning.
The projects consist of the Chau Doc-Can Tho, Soc Trang, Khanh Hoa-Buon Ma Thuot, Bien Hoa-Vung Tau highways, Hanoi’s Ring Road 4, and Ho Chi Minh City’s Ring Road 3.
After hearing those reports, NA deputies will discuss their contents in groups.
In the afternoon, the NA will vote on the Resolution on the National Assembly's supervision programme in 2023.
Then the legislators will opine on the summarisation and assessment of the overall conduction of the NA’s Resolution No. 66 /2013/QH13 and the implementation plan of the next phase of the Ho Chi Minh Road project./.