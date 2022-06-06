Politics Party committees of 2016-2021 tenure at Ministries of Science, Technology and Health given warning The Politburo has given warning as a disciplinary measure to the Party committees of the 2016-2021 tenure at the Ministry of Science and Technology (MoST) and the Ministry of Health (MoH) over their wrongdoings.

Politics Cabinet meeting discusses five-month socio-economic development The Government convened its monthly meeting on June 4, discussing the socio-economic situation in May and the first five months of 2022 and reviewed the implementation of the government’s socio-economic recovery and development programme and the allocation and disbursement of the State budget this year.

Politics NA Standing Committee discusses implementation of support package for socio-economic recovery The National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee on June 4 morning gave opinions on the implementation and capital allocation for tasks and projects under the programme on socio-economic recovery and development.

Politics National Assembly's television channel launches new logo The National Assembly (NA)’s television channel on June 3 introduced its new logo at a ceremony attended by NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue.