Legislators to vote on several laws on November 26
A working session of the National Assembly (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – National Assembly deputies will scrutinise the draft Law on Mediation and Dialogue at Court on November 26.
With four chapters, 29 articles, the draft law stipulates procedures of mediation and dialogue, and recognition of mediation results.
During the earlier group discussions, legislators agreed on the need to issue the law, saying the draft law’s contents matches guidelines and policies of the Party as well as relevant treaties to which Vietnam is a member.
They focused on such issues as fees for mediation and dialogue, standards for mediators, responsibility of courts in this regard and timing of mediation and dialogue, among others.
On November 26 afternoon, lawmakers are scheduled to vote on the Law on Military Reserve Force, the Law on Securities (amended), and the law amending and supplementing some articles of the Law on State Audit, along with some resolutions./.