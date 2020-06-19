Business Reference exchange rate down 5 VND on June 19 The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,234 VND per USD on June 19, down 5 VND from the previous day.

Business Ba Ria – Vung Tau to develop modern seaports, logistics services A workshop was held in the southern province of Ba Ria – Vung Tau on June 18 to seek ways to develop seaports and logistics services, which are important components of the local economy.

Business Working group established to promote foreign investment A working group has just been founded under the Prime Minister’s decision to promote foreign investment in Vietnam.

Business Vietnam, China boost farm produce trade A Vietnam - China teleconference on farm produce, fisheries, and food trade took place on June 18.