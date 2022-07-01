Society Ministry of Public Security provides more information about cases of public concern Competent agencies have launched criminal proceedings against 10 people for “giving and receiving bribery" relating to the case at the Consular Department under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, with tens of billions of VND, and hundreds of thousands of USD involved, heard a press conference on June 30.

Society Vietnam hands over more remains of US soldiers missing in action The Vietnam Office for Seeking Missing Persons (VNOSMP) handed over remains of American soldiers missing in action during the war in Vietnam to the US in a ceremony held at Da Nang International Airport on June 30.

Videos GPS collars to be used on wild elephants in Dak Lak GPS collars will be fitted to 28 wild elephants in the Yok Don National Park in the Central Highlands province of Dak Lak, a workshop heard on June 29.

Society Japanese professor lauds Vietnam’s development of national database on assets, incomes Vietnam’s development of a national database on assets and incomes is a great stride towards the formation of an effective mechanism against corruption, Professor Hirofumi Takada, Vice Chairman of the Japanese National Graduate Institute for Policy Studies, has said.