Lawmakers at the 7th session of the 14th National Assembly (Photo: VNA)

The National Assembly has chosen the topic for its supreme supervision in 2020 to be the implementation of the laws and policies on the prevention of and fight against the abuse of children through a voting on June 3.Also on June 3, lawmakers discussed a draft supervision programme of the 14th NA in 2020, under which the NA’s 9th session will examine the Government’s reports on supplementary assessment of the implementation of socio-economic plans in 2019 and the first months of 2020 and the State budget balance in 2018. The NA Standing Committee will also submit to the 9th session its report on the settlement of voters’ petitions sent to the 8th session.At the 10th session, the NA is projected to consider the Government’s reports on socio-economic and budgetary performance in 2020 and plans for 2021, the fight against corruption, wastefulness and crime, the enforcement of the Constitution, laws and the NA’s resolution, and the settlement of complaints and denunciations by the Government, the Supreme People’s Court and Supreme People’s Procuracy. The session will also consider reports on the performance of the NA Standing Committee and other NA agencies, the Government, the Supreme People’s Court and Supreme People’s Procuracy, the State Audit Office and other agencies in line with the law.Also under the draft programme, the NA will look into reports and conduct question-and-answer activities on the implementation of the NA’s resolution on thematic supervision and hearings at the session.The 14th NA is in the course of its 7th session from May 20. The session will last until June 14.-VNA