An overview of the meeting (Photo: daibieunhandan.vn)

Hanoi (VNA) – Chairman of the National Assembly’s Committee for External Relations Vu Hai Ha on November 8 chaired an online meeting with the Foreign Affairs Committees of the Lao and Cambodian legislatures to discuss preparations for the first high-level conference of the NAs of Cambodia, Laos and Vietnam slated for December.

They discussed the procedures, scheduled agenda and activities of the conference, including the opening and closing ceremonies, and two plenary sessions. Accordingly, the conference will be hosted by the Lao NA in Vientiane.



Scheduled discussions will feature the topics of enhancing the role of the three legislatures in promoting parliamentary cooperation to create economic connectivity between Cambodia, Laos and Vietnam toward sustainable development, bolstering the supervisory role of the three NAs in national defence and security for the sake of peace and stability.

Delegates also offered their opinions on holding a friendly cycling race as a means to foster exchanges, friendship and closer bonds among participants.

Chairman of the National Assembly’s Committee for External Relations Vu Hai Ha speaks at the event (Photo: daibieunhandan.vn)

According to the joint statement signed by the three top legislators on November 20, 2022 in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, the conference is aimed at consolidating relations, with a focus on socio-economic development, national defence and security cooperation, and people-to-people exchanges for sustainable development of the three countries and the region.

The event will be held biennially, with the top legislators taking turns to preside over and co-chair based on a rotating alphabetical order./.