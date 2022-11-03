LEGO toys on display at the groundbreaking ceremony (Photo: VNA)

Binh Duong (VNA) – Danish toy maker LEGO on November 3 began construction of an over-1.3 billion-USD factory, the biggest foreign-invested plant in the southern province of Binh Duong.

The groundbreaking ceremony saw the presence of Permanent Deputy Prime Minister Pham Binh Minh and Danish Prince Crown Frederik.

The factory covers an area of 44 ha in Vietnam-Singapore Industrial Park III, making it the sixth of its kind in the world and second in Asia.



LEGO CEO Niels B. Christiansen said it is the first factory designed as a neutral carbon facility. Apart from solar panels on the roof, the factory will also have a nearby solar power farm to meet annual energy demand and use energy-saving equipment to meet the minimum standards of LEED Gold, a green building certification programme used worldwide.

Once completed in 2024, the factory is expected to generate thousands of jobs for skilled workers, contributing to Binh Duong’s economic development in the coming years.

The model of the LEGO factory in the Vietnam-Singapore Industrial Park III. (Photo: VNA)

Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Vo Van Minh praised the group for its biggest hi-tech and green project in the province since the COVID-19 pandemic was put under control, as well as its programmes to nurture children’s creativity and offer intensive training to local educators.

He expressed wish to cooperate with the group for better young generations in the future./.