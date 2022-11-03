LEGO CEO Niels B. Christiansen said it is the first factory designed as a neutral carbon facility.

The groundbreaking ceremony saw the presence of Permanent Deputy Prime Minister Pham Binh Minh and Danish Prince Crown Frederik.

The factory covers an area of 44 ha in Vietnam-Singapore Industrial Park III, making it the sixth of its kind in the world and second in Asia.

Apart from solar panels on the roof, the factory will also have a nearby solar power farm to meet annual energy demand and use energy-saving equipment to meet the minimum standards of LEED Gold, a green building certification programme used worldwide.

Once completed in 2024, the factory is expected to generate thousands of jobs for skilled workers, contributing to Binh Duong’s economic development in the coming years./.

VNA