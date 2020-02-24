Society School year to be extended to the end of June The 2019-2020 school year will be extended to the end of June, a month later than previous years after delays children faced going back to class at the beginning of the year due to fears of the acute respiratory disease COVID-19.

Society Ministry ready to protect Vietnamese in RoK amid COVID-19 fears The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has adopted a number of measures to protect Vietnamese citizens living in the Republic of Korea (RoK), which reported a huge rise in the number of confirmed new coronavirus (COVID-19) infection cases over the last few days.

Society Chinese diplomat praises Vietnam’s support in COVID-19 fight Chinese Consul General in Ho Chi Minh City Wu Jun has spoken highly of Vietnam’s support to his country in the fight against the acute respiratory disease caused by a novel coronavirus (COVID-19), expressing sincere thanks for the move which he said China will always keep in mind.

Society Work on HCM City’s Metro Line No.2 to begin next year Work on Ho Chi Minh City’s Metro Line No.2, connecting Ben Thanh Market and Tham Luong, will start in 2021, according to the city’s Management Authority for Urban Railways (MAUR).