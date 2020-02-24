Leipzig festival marks Vietnam – Germany diplomatic ties
Counsellor at the Vietnamese Embassy in Germany Dang Chung Thuy speaks at the event (Photo: VNA)
Berlin (VNA) – A festival to celebrate the 45th founding anniversary of the Vietnam – Germany diplomatic ties was held in Leipzig city, the German state of Sachsen, on February 23.
The event was jointly hosted by the Vietnamese Association in and the women's association of Leipzig city.
In his speech at the event, Vice Chairman of the Vietnamese Association in Leipzig Nguyen Manh Dan highlighted the significance of the festival, saying that it marks the close solidarity, cooperation and friendship between the two countries.
The festival spotlighted Vietnam’s cultural identities, and friendliness and hospitality of Vietnamese people through art performance programmes and fashion shows.
Chairman of the Vietnamese Association in Leipzig Bui Quang Huy took the occasion to thank the German government and the Vietnamese Embassy in the European country for their support for the Vietnamese community in Leipzig to well integrate into the local society.
Meanwhile, Counsellor at the Vietnamese Embassy Dang Chung Thuy praised efforts made by the Vietnamese community in Leipzig and vicinities in organizing the festival.
He said Leipzig is one of the German localities leading the way in cooperation with Vietnam, especially the effective cooperation between the German city and Ho Chi Minh City.
Thuy also stressed that the European Parliament’s recent approval of the Europe Union (EU) – Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) and the EU - Vietnam Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA) will help promote investment cooperation between Vietnam and Germany in particular, and Europe in general.
Held in parallel with events at the Leipzig international fair 2020, the festival attracted a large number of German friends and international visitors.
It offered a great chance to promote the images of Vietnam’s land, culture and people to international friends./.