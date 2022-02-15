Business Tan Son Nhat airport closes a runway for maintenance A runway of Tan Son Nhat International Airport in Ho Chi Minh City will be closed from 2pm on February 21 to 2pm on March 15 for maintenance and upgrade, according to the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV).

Business Collective economy gradually established in national economy: PM A national teleconference was held on February 15 to review the 20-year implementation of the Party Central Committee’s resolution on the collective economy and the 10-year enforcement of the Law on Cooperatives.

Business Positive signs seen in footwear export With 80 percent of workers returning to work in factories and abundant orders right from the beginning of the year, the footwear sector has seen bright prospects for this year.

Business Vietnam’s steel import turnover up 42.8 percent in 2021 Vietnam imported 12.3 million tonnes of steel worth 11.52 billion USD in 2021, down 7 percent in volume and up 42.8 percent in value year-on-year, according to the General Department of Customs.