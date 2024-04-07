A statue of Vladimir Ilyich Lenin will be positioned at the intersection of V.I.Lenin Avenue and Nguyen Phong Sac street in Vinh city, the central province of Nghe An (Photo: VOV.vn)

Nghe An (VNA) – A statue of Vladimir Ilyich Lenin will be positioned at the intersection of V.I.Lenin Avenue and Nguyen Phong Sac street in Vinh city, the central province of Nghe An to commemorate the 154th anniversary of the late Russian leader's birthday (April 22).



Vinh city in Nghe An province – the homeland of late President Ho Chi Minh - is the second locality, after Hanoi, selected for the placement of Lenin’s statue.



The statue, which weighs 4.5 tonnes and measures 3.6 metres in height, was crafted from pure copper in Ulyanovsk as a gift from the Russian city to Nghe An.



Nghe An province and Ulyanovsk – the native land of Lenin – have boasted close relations since the 1990s. Ulyanovsk has named a square, an avenue and a school after President Ho Chi Minh.



The erection of the statue is expected to contribute to creating a highlight for the urban landscape of Vinh city as well as deepening the relationship between Nghe An and Ulianov in the fields of investment, trade, health, education-training and tourism.



Earlier in 2017, Ulyanovsk unveiled a 5m-tall bronze statue of President Ho Chi Minh in an area of 2,000 sq.m next to the Ho Chi Minh Boulevard in Zasniazhsky district./.