L’Espace to show sketches and photos by French artist
L’Espace will introduce sketches and photos about Hanoi by Jean-Charles Sarrazin at an exhibition that will open to the public from January 14 to 18.
The 'Hanoi Does Not Change' exhibition is part of the “Hanoi Art Connecting 2019” festival – an activity to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the Vietnam University of Industrial Fine Arts. (Source: internet)
The exhibition, Hanoi Does Not Change, is part of the “Hanoi Art Connecting 2019” festival – an activity to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the Vietnam University of Industrial Fine Arts. The event has attracted the participation of 140 local and foreign artists.
Once studying at the Vietnam University of Industrial Fine Arts in Hanoi in 1987, Sarrazin is an author and illustrator at the Paris-based L’École des Loisirs – one of the biggest French language publishers of children’s books.
The artist makes sketches in the form of comic strips in his notebook, from his observations, encounters and memories. In particular, the story of his life as a father became creative material for his work./.