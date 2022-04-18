“Let’s shine”, composed by musician Huy Tuan, was selected by the Organising Committee of the 31st SEA Games as the official song of the sporting event.

It features people born with a mission to reach new heights, overcoming difficulties and hardships with extraordinary passion on the path to victory. It also honours friendship and solidarity.

Inspired by memorable moments from SEA Games 22 in 2003 - the first SEA Games Vietnam hosted - “Let’s Shine” recreates the emotions of viewers from that time, helping people immerse themselves in the glory of the sporting event while presenting a modern image of Vietnam post-pandemic that is ready to host SEA Games 31./.

VNA