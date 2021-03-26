The send-off ceremony saw moving images of officers and soldiers bidding farewell to their families as they set out for the international mission. Photos taken at this moment will be with them during their time in the African country.

It was also an unforgettable memory for the families of the soldiers. They are worried, but also proud that a family member is performing a sacred task entrusted by the world.

The field hospital is a source of pride not only for the families and the soldiers themselves but also for the nation. They also carry a noble international mission - taking care of the health of the people of the South Sudan mission.

The soldiers promised to complete their tasks, ensure the absolute safety for all hospital staff, and at the same time build an image of Uncle Ho’s soldiers in the eyes of international friends./.

