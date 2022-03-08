Culture - Sports Vietnam eyes 140 gold medals at 31st SEA Games Vietnam is striving for 140 gold, 77 silver and 71 bronze medals at the 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31), to be hosted by the country this May.

Culture - Sports Taekwondo tournament marks 30 years of Vietnam-RoK ties The opening ceremony of a national taekwondo championship in celebration of the 30th founding anniversary of the Vietnam-Republic of Korea diplomatic ties was held in the central province of Quang Nam on March 7.

Culture - Sports Marathon runner Le Van Tuan wins place at SEA Games 31 Le Van Tuan has won a place at the Southeast Asian Games after he won the VPBank Hanoi Marathon held on March 6.