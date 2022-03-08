Lexus Challenge Golf Tournament 2022 starts
The Lexus Challenge 2022, hosted by the Vietnam Golf Association (VGA), starts at Trang An Golf & Country Club, northern Ninh Binh province, on March 8.
A golfer plays at the tournament. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNS/VNA) - The Lexus Challenge 2022, hosted by the Vietnam Golf Association (VGA), starts at Trang An Golf & Country Club, northern Ninh Binh province, on March 8.
The four-day tournament is sponsored by Lexus Vietnam with a total prize purse of up to 1.6 billion VND.
Lexus Challenge 2022 will host a competition of 134 golf players covering pro to amateur levels, welcoming young golfers living in the country and other parts of the world.
This is a record for the most participating players among the country's professional golf tournaments: 120 male golfers, 14 female golfers, 105 pro players and 24 international players.
The tournament promises a thriving atmosphere along with performances by leading players of the VGA Tour: Truong Chi Quan, Do Hong Giang, Nguyen Huu Quyet, Park Sang-Ho and Kim Woo Jin.
The presence of rising young Vietnamese talents such as Nguyen Anh Minh, Tan Lam, Doan Uy, Le Khanh Hung is expected to excite fans.
In the Women's Division, which is organised for the first time in VGA history, some of the most anticipated female participants are Nguyen Thao My, Doan Xuan Khue Minh and Le Chuc An.
For amateur players, the required Handicap Index has been adjusted to 5 and lower to ensure the quality of the competition. On becoming the next champions, all players have to go through four official rounds packed with challenges and excitement.
The Lexus Challenge 2022 is hosted at the 18-hole golf course Trang An Golf & Country Club, Ninh Binh.
The main competition will occur at the par-72 Champion Course, which spans 7,074 yards with two lakes, five streams and 98 bunkers. The reclusive location of Tràng An Golf & Country Club enables VGA to operate a "bubble" tournament, conducting precautionary measures against COVID-19.
To encourage amateur players, Lexus Challenge 2022 has decided to follow the Rules of Amateur Status 2022, effective since January 1 this year, which allows amateur golfers to receive up to 230 million VND per tournament. Other local rules to be applied are the One Ball Rule, Conforming Driver Heads and Golf Ball, Range-finder devices Accepted, and Motorised Transportation Not Allowed.
Due to the pandemic, the Organising Committee has been collaborating with local governments to ensure the health and safety of all players and staff.
The tournament has supported 100 percent of participation fees for eight players under 18 for sustainable golf development. In addition, for the first time, the tournament has put together a Women's division, customising a more proper route for female players instead of having them share the same course length with the men.
Keeping up with the green movement from the last season, the Lexus Challenge 2022 says no to single-use plastics. Each participant will be provided with a water bottle, and refilling stations will also be placed across the venue.
The tournament, which will be wrapped up on March 11, will be broadcast live on a wide variety of channels./.