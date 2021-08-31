Business Phu Tho takes initiative in drawing foreign investment The northern province of Phu Tho has set a target of luring 2-2.5 billion USD in foreign direct investment (FDI) and disburse up to 70 percent of the sum by 2025.

Business Hanoi’s August CPI continues to rise Hanoi’s consumer price index (CPI) in August was up 0.77 percent against the previous month and 2.81 percent year-on-year, according to the municipal Statistics Office.

Business HCM City sees sharp drop in disbursement of public investment in eight months Ho Chi Minh City disbursed 13.26 trillion VND (583.55 million USD) of public investment capital in the first eight months of this year, fulfilling only 37.1 percent of its target for the year and representing a drop of 27.4 percent over the same period last year, reported the city's Statistics Office.

Business Hanoi attracts over 840 million USD in FDI in eight months Hanoi lured more than 18.7 million USD of foreign direct investment (FDI) in August, raising the total FDI poured into the city in the first eight months of 2021 to 841.8 million USD, according to the city's Statistics Office.