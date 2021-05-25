World Cambodia promotes cashless payments to fight COVID-19 The National Bank of Cambodia (NBC) has urged customers and retailers to use e-wallets and apps to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

World Vietnam condemns deliberate attacks against peacekeepers in UNSC open debate Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the UN, condemned deliberate attacks targeting UN peacekeepers during an UN Security Council (UNSC) open debate via video teleconference (VTC) on May 24.

World Vietnam attends opening of 207th session of IPU Governing Council A delegation of the National Assembly (NA) led by Standing Vice Chairman Tran Thanh Man attended the opening of the 207th session of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) Governing Council via videoconference on May 24.

World Thailand’s tourism may take five years to recover: authority Tourism, which contributed about one-fifth of Thailand’s economy before the COVID-19 pandemic, could take another five years to revive fully, said the National Economic and Social Development Council, citing the Tourism Authority of Thailand.