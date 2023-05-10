At the ceremony. (Photo: VNA)

Pretoria (VNA) – A liaison board for the Vietnamese community in South Africa made its first public appearance at a ceremony held at the Vietnamese Embassy in Pretoria on May 9.



Head of the board Le Hoai Nam said its establishment will help them catch up with the latest developments in the community for better connection and mutual help.

It will also act as a bridge connecting Vietnamese people in organising activities toward their homeland and support the country’s development as well as encouraging them to abide by the host country’s laws, he said, adding that the board will mobilise the Vietnamese community to actively participate in events to mark the 30th anniversary of the establishment of the Vietnam-South Africa diplomatic ties (December 22, 1993 – 2023).



Speaking at the event, Ambassador Hoang Van Loi expressed his hope that the liaison board will help consolidate friendship and cooperation among the Vietnamese community.

Currently, there are nearly 200 Vietnamese in South Africa./.