At the ceremony in Caracas (Photo: VNA)

Buenos Aires (VNA) – The Embassy of Vietnam in Venezuela on April 26 paid tribute to President Ho Chi Minh at his bust in Caracas capital city, on the occasion of the 47 years of the Liberation of the South and National Reunification Day (April 30) and towards the 132th birth anniversary of the late President.

It was also to mark 35 years since UNESCO honoured President Ho Chi Minh as ‘a national hero and a great man of culture of Vietnam’.



Visiting President of the Vietnam Women’s Union Ha Thi Nga expressed her delight at the flourishing Vietnam-Venezuela comprehensive partnership.

She underlined that Vietnamese people always treasure friendship with Venezuela and support the country’s struggle for national independence, sovereignty protection and national development, expressing her hope that bilateral relations will continue thriving in the coming time.

Delegates pose for a group photo. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnamese Ambassador to Venezuela Le Viet Duyen underlined President Ho Chi Minh’s contributions to Vietnam’s national liberation and voiced his belief that the Vietnam-Venezuela friendship and comprehensive cooperation will be strengthened, contributing to the countries’ development as well as peace and stability in the regions and the world.

For her part, Vice Minister of Foreign Relations of Venezuela Capaya Rodríguez said the Government and people of the country highly value the countries’ comprehensive partnership, wishing to bring the bilateral relations to a new height and thoroughly prepare for a meeting of the inter-governmental committee in the future./.