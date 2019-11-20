The library is equipped with many book titles and documents related to the rights of the child.

It is also included Internet connected computers to help children search information and entertain to meet their increasing demand for learning.

Specifically, there are phones connecting to the national line for children protection 111 to listen to the children’s problems.

Vietnam is the first country in Asia and the second in the world to ratify the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child.

The library is of great significance to the children, providing them more knowledge to improve themselves./.

VNA