Society Vietnamese expatriate shares memories of President Ho Chi Minh Thanh Phan, a Vietnamese expatriate living in the UK, has shared his memories of President Ho Chi Minh who dedicated his whole life to the fight for the Vietnamese nation and people, on the occasion of the late leader’s 133rd birth anniversary (May 19, 1890).

Society Vietnam attends World Hydrogen Summit and Exhibition 2023 Vietnamese Ambassador to the Netherlands Pham Viet Anh recently attended the World Hydrogen Summit and Exhibition 2023 in the Dutch city of Rotterdam and the port of Rotterdam. ​

Society Remains of Vietnamese martyrs repatriated from Laos Remains of nine Vietnamese volunteer experts and soldiers, who laid down their lives in Savannakhet province, Laos, were repatriated following a handover ceremony at Lao Bao – Densavan International Border Gate in the central province of Quang Tri on May 17.