Illustrative image (Photo: https://baotainguyenmoitruong.vn/)

Da Nang (VNA) - Street art performances themed “Light up Da Nang” will be held at Bach Dang Square in the central city of Da Nang on April 22 and April 29 as part of activities to restore tourism development in the locality.



This is a pilot model to develop the nighttime economy in Da Nang, which is implemented within the framework of cooperation between the municipal People's Committee and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Vietnam.



The event will bring together guests from all the three regions of the country in a series of activities for young people including Hiphop and Kpop Cover contests, a DJ show, and Flashmob dance.



The beauty of nature, culture and people of Da Nang and its nightlife will be spotlighted in a visual show using “Augmented Reality” technology.



City Lab, the Da Nang Institute for Socio-Economic Development (DISED) and the Da Nang Entrepreneurship Support (DNES) will co-host the programme under the sponsorship of the UNDP Vietnam and the Australian Aid.



The city's authorities have also planned a variety of new tourism activities and events to boost travel demand and revive the smoke-free industry, which has been hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic./.