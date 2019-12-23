Hotline: (024) 39411349
Travel Destinations

Linh Phuoc Pagoda-renowned spiritual venue in Da Lat

Linh Phuoc pagoda, located at 120 Tu Phuoc, Ward 11 in the resort city of Da Lat, is known as the pagoda of Vietnamese records.
VNA

  • Linh Phuoc Pagoda, also known as Ve Chai Pagoda, is located in Da Lat city, the Central Highlands province of Lam Dong (Photo: VNA)

  • It is considered the most unique structure in Vietnam, which is delicately inlaid with thousands of broken glass and terracotta pieces (Photo: VNA)

  • A 36m-high tower, the highest in Da Lat city, with seven layers in front of the garden worships Buddha, preserves shariras and serves as a museum (Photo: VNA)

  • The pagoda was built in 1949 with donations from Buddhist monks and followers of the Mahayana sect from Thua Thien – Hue and was completed in 1952 (Photo: VNA)

  • This is the ideal place for visitors to learn more about Buddhism as each floor of the tower is for the worship of each of the gods and goddesses (Photo: VNA)

  • Jade Buddha statue in Linh Phuoc pagoda (Photo: VNA)

  • 300 statues of Quan The Am Bodhisattva inside the pagoda (Photo: VNA)

  • Linh Phuoc pagoda is a sacred oasis that should not be missed when visiting Da Lat city (Photo: VNA)

  • Linh Phuoc pagoda is a sacred oasis that should not be missed when visiting Da Lat city (Photo: VNA)

  • Linh Phuoc pagoda is a sacred oasis that should not be missed when visiting Da Lat city (Photo: VNA)

Other albums