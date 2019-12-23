Linh Phuoc Pagoda-renowned spiritual venue in Da Lat
Linh Phuoc Pagoda, also known as Ve Chai Pagoda, is located in Da Lat city, the Central Highlands province of Lam Dong (Photo: VNA)
It is considered the most unique structure in Vietnam, which is delicately inlaid with thousands of broken glass and terracotta pieces (Photo: VNA)
A 36m-high tower, the highest in Da Lat city, with seven layers in front of the garden worships Buddha, preserves shariras and serves as a museum (Photo: VNA)
The pagoda was built in 1949 with donations from Buddhist monks and followers of the Mahayana sect from Thua Thien – Hue and was completed in 1952 (Photo: VNA)
This is the ideal place for visitors to learn more about Buddhism as each floor of the tower is for the worship of each of the gods and goddesses (Photo: VNA)
Jade Buddha statue in Linh Phuoc pagoda (Photo: VNA)
300 statues of Quan The Am Bodhisattva inside the pagoda (Photo: VNA)
Linh Phuoc pagoda is a sacred oasis that should not be missed when visiting Da Lat city (Photo: VNA)
