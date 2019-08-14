On Ba Den mountain in Tay Ninh (Photo: VNA)

Tay Ninh (VNA) – A ceremony was held in the southern province of Tay Ninh on August 14 to announce the recognition of Linh Son Thanh Mau (Mother Goddess of the Mountain) festival as a national intangible cultural heritage.



Prominent figures attending the ceremony included former Vice President Truong Thi My Hoa, Secretary of the provincial Party Committee Pham Viet Thanh, and representatives from the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism.



Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Nguyen Thanh Ngoc said the festival is one of the outstanding symbols of mother goddess worshipping in the south. It is also considered a major folk festival in the southeast and Tay Ninh in particular.



Earlier, southern amateur singing in Tay Ninh, Chhay-dam drum dancing, Trang Bang rice paper were also recognised as national intangible cultural heritages.



On the occasion, seven local folk artists were also awarded with the title “Meritorious Artist”.-VNA