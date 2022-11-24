Business More investment in Korea-Vietnam Incubator Park solicited Permanent Vice Chairman of the National Assembly Tran Thanh Man has asked the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho to draw more Korean investment into the Korea-Vietnam Incubator Park (KVIP) based at Tra Noc 2 Industrial Park in O Mon district.

Business MoF continues favourable policies to support individuals and firms The Ministry of Finance (MoF) has introduced many favourable policies on tax, fees and land rent to ease the financial burdens on individuals and firms, boosting economic recovery, according to Deputy Minister of Finance Cao Anh Tuan.

Business Reference exchange rate down 1 VND The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,671 VND/USD on November 24, down 1 VND from the previous day.

Business Cosmetics considered highlight of Vietnam-Poland trade Trade between Vietnam and Poland, especially consumer goods and beauty care products, have ample room to grow, heard a seminar held by the Ho Chi Minh City Investment and Trade Promotion Centre (ITPC) on November 23.