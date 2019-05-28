Nguyen Cong Phuong (centre) is among the Vietnamese footballers called up for the upcoming King’s Cup in Thailand (Photo: VNA)

– Vietnam’s football head coach Park Hang-seo on May 27 announced the squad for the upcoming King’s Cup in Thailand.Park picked 23 players. They are three goalkeepers, six defenders, eight midfielders and six strikers.Three Vietnamese players competing aboard, goalkeeper Dang Van Lam, midfielder Luong Xuan Truong and forward Nguyen Cong Phuong, have all been called up.They are joined with players who have performed well in the V.League 1 such as striker Nguyen Van Toan, midfielder Nguyen Quang Hai and defender Que Ngoc Hai.Striker Nguyen Anh Duc who was not included in Park’s team at the recent Asian Cup is back in favour. He has netted three times after 11 matches.Defender Va Van Thanh and midfielder Nguyen Tuan Anh are also in the pack. The duo spent months recovery from injuries in the Republic of Korea but have been deemed fit enough for this tournament.King’s Cup is a friendly four-side competition held annually. This year, Vietnam, India, Curacao and the hosts will compete from June 5-8.Vietnam will play Thailand in the opening match on June 5. India will meet Curacao in the later game. - VNA